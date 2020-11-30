Fleurs de Villes Noël

Free Floral Extravaganza

December 4 – 13

Downtown Vancouver

fleursdevilles.com/NoelVancouver

From December 4 - 13, enjoy a festive, socially-spaced walk downtown, celebrating the holiday season with the second annual Fleurs de Villes Noël - a unique, FREE floral extravaganza featuring 25 pop-up fresh floral installations created by some of Vancouver’s favourite florists. With all installations located in outdoor spaces, visitors are invited to safely walk or drive by this festive self-guided trail while adhering to social distancing regulations.