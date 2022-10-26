Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific and The King and I bring a fresh

and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer

Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.

The original production won ten Tony Awards, including a special Tony for becoming the longest-running

Broadway musical of all time. You’ll be there when the sun rises on this new production, with stunning

movement and dance from acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging

by Jerome Robbins. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and

daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family.

Featuring the Broadway classics “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “Matchmaker,

Matchmaker” and “To Life,” FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to this uplifting

celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!