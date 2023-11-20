VANCOUVER
Our Community

Festival of Trees Vancouver

Festival of Trees Vancouver

Festival of Trees Vancouver, presented by Scotiabank, returns to the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver! This cherished community tradition has become the unofficial kick-off to the holiday season for the last 30 years!

The halls of the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver will be transformed into a lush forest of beautifully decorated trees to raise funds for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, all thanks to sponsors, local businesses, organizations and individuals.

Festival of Trees is a free event for the whole family and can be accessed anytime during Fairmont Hotel Vancouver hours.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News