Festival of Trees Vancouver, presented by Scotiabank, returns to the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver! This cherished community tradition has become the unofficial kick-off to the holiday season for the last 30 years!

The halls of the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver will be transformed into a lush forest of beautifully decorated trees to raise funds for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, all thanks to sponsors, local businesses, organizations and individuals.

Festival of Trees is a free event for the whole family and can be accessed anytime during Fairmont Hotel Vancouver hours.