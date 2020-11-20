Festival of Trees Benefitting BC Children’s Hospital Foundation

November 27 – January 3

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver

The Festival of Trees Vancouver has been a cherished community tradition for over 30 years, and in 2020 it has found a new home at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver. The lobby of the hotel will transform into a holiday wonderland with beautifully decorated trees to raise funds for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, all thanks to sponsors, local businesses, organizations and individuals. Everyone is encouraged to join in the festive fun by voting for their favourite tree.

BC Children’s Hospital is the only of its kind in the province, devoted exclusively to the care of children. This means that one million kids count on the hospital for specialized care they often can’t receive anywhere else.