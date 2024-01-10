VANCOUVER
FATHER TARTUFFE: AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE

February 22–March 24, 2024
Granville Island Stage
 
A NEW SPIN ON A TIMELESS COMEDY
After coming into some money thanks in part to his government job with Expo 67, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Canadian Confederation, Orin and his family are living well on the Rez. But when the gullible patriarch welcomes the con artist Father Tartuffe into their home, his relatives must rally together to save themselves from the imposter’s conniving ways. Can they snap Orin out of his delusions and expose Tartuffe’s less-than-holy intentions? This fresh take on Molière’s most popular play is guaranteed to delight

