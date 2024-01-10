February 8–March 3, 2024

Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre

FINDING JOY IN LIFE’S INTRICACIES

What do you do when you’re just seven years old and mum finds it hard to be happy? Start writing down for her every brilliant thing worth living for—ice cream, water fights, rollercoasters—and then never stop. #315 The smell of old books. #994 Hairdressers who listen to what you want. #2000 Coffee. Watch this list take on a life of its own in this unusually funny show about depression and love.