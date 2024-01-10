VANCOUVER
Our Community

Every Brilliant Thing

Every Brilliant Thing
February 8–March 3, 2024
Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre
 
FINDING JOY IN LIFE’S INTRICACIES
What do you do when you’re just seven years old and mum finds it hard to be happy? Start writing down for her every brilliant thing worth living for—ice cream, water fights, rollercoasters—and then never stop. #315 The smell of old books. #994 Hairdressers who listen to what you want. #2000 Coffee. Watch this list take on a life of its own in this unusually funny show about depression and love.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News