FINDING JOY IN LIFE’S INTRICACIES

What do you do when you’re seven and mum finds it hard to be happy? Start making a list—ice cream, water fights, rollercoasters—a reminder to her of every brilliant thing worth living for. And then never stop adding to it. #315 The smell of old books. #994 Hairdressers who listen to what you want. #2000 Coffee. #9996 Sex. This unusually funny show about depression and love lets the list take on a life of its own.