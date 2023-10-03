Elf: The Musical

Book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin

Music by Matthew Sklar

Lyrics by Chad Beguelin

Based upon the New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum

November 2–December 31, 2023

Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage

THE TALE OF A HUMAN WHO THINKS HE’S AN ELF

Join Buddy the Elf on his expedition from the North Pole to New York City, where he’s determined to win over his new family with Christmas cheer, syrupy spaghetti, and heartfelt songs. But what’s an elf to do when his dad’s on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in the man in red? Audiences of all ages can frolic in this romp that's part family reunion, part rom-com, and full of heart and humour.