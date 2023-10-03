Our Community

Elf: The Musical

ELF
Book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin
Music by Matthew Sklar
Lyrics by Chad Beguelin
Based upon the New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum
 
November 2–December 31, 2023
Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage
THE TALE OF A HUMAN WHO THINKS HE’S AN ELF
Join Buddy the Elf on his expedition from the North Pole to New York City, where he’s determined to win over his new family with Christmas cheer, syrupy spaghetti, and heartfelt songs. But what’s an elf to do when his dad’s on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in the man in red? Audiences of all ages can frolic in this romp that's part family reunion, part rom-com, and full of heart and humour.

