Fri. December 10, 2021

8:00 am - 12:00 pm

1409 Sperling Avenue Burnaby, BC

All aboard DSRF's Winter Festival Express! With stops at the DSRF Bake Shoppe, Christmas Craft Cabin,

the Holiday Marketplace, Ugly Sweater Depot, Santa's Workshop and more, this is one train you don't want

to miss!

At this COVID-safe event, your family will progress from one "train cabin" to the next. Along the way, you'll

participate in a variety of fun holiday activities, including seasonal crafts making, gingerbread decoration,

and story time with Santa. Have a family picture taken at our photo booth, and enter our ugly holiday

sweater contest. Plus, get a jump on your holiday shopping while supporting local entrepreneurs with

Down syndrome, and bid in our holiday wreath silent auction.

To keep traffic flowing smoothly and keep group sizes small, you will select your departure time when

booking passage on the Winter Festival Express. Please ensure that all members of your party are ready to

board at your appointed time. Bon voyage!