DSRF presents A Magical Morning

A Magical Morning 
December 15, 2023
7:30am-9:30am
Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre

Join us for a Magical Morning filled with a scrumptious breakfast buffet, holiday wreath decorating contest and auction, gift and craft marketplace, gingerbread decorating, entertainment by Rick Scott and, of course, a visit from Santa himself.

