DSRF presents… A Magical Morning

CLIMATE FEATURE | Inuit community leads Arctic shift to clean energy: hydroelectric project to replace diesel

For many years, Inukjuak, like many communities in the north, has relied on diesel to heat homes, keep the lights on, and power its institutions. Now, for the first time in the region, construction is underway on a massive hydroelectric project. When it's completed, it will replace diesel at the community's primary source of energy, and provide a surplus which Inukjuak will sell to Hydro-Quebec.