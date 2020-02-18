Down Syndrome Research Foundation

Family Skating Party

March 20

5:15PM - 7:30PM

Burnaby 8 Rinks

Dsrf.org

Join DSRF for a FREE FAMILY EVENT celebrating World Down Syndrome Day and the 25th Anniversary of the Down Syndrome Resource Foundation!

Skate from 5:15-6:15 with special guests Darcy Rota and Bob Murray of the Vancouver Canucks Alumni Association. Then, we'll gather in the Thirsty Penguin Banquet Room for food, refreshments and anniversary cake.

Skate and helmet rentals along with all food and refreshments are included at no cost. Helmets are mandatory for anyone under 12. Skating bars will be available.