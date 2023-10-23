Our Community

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Mus

The record-setting Broadway holiday sensation, Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is coming to The Centre from November 14th to 18th!

The show features the hit songs “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” from the original animated special. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos. Magnificent sets and costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original illustrations help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville and helps remind us of the true meaning of the holiday season. Don’t miss what The New York Times calls “AN EXTRAORDINARY PERFORMANCE! 100 times better than any bedtime story."

For tickets and more information, click here!

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News