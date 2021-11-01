Arts Club Theatre Company

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol

November 18, 2021–January 2, 2022

Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage

Set during the 1930s in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, this heartwarming musical reimagines Ebenezer Scrooge as the owner of a mining company town, where his callous greed blinds him to the joys of the season. As a Christmas Eve snowstorm approaches, Scrooge is visited by his deceased business partner and three ghosts who compel him to see life and love anew. Dickens’s classic characters and Parton’s one-of-a-kind songwriting expertise make this the holiday event to share with friends and family.