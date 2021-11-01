Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol
Arts Club Theatre Company
Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol
November 18, 2021–January 2, 2022
Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage
Artsclub.com
Set during the 1930s in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, this heartwarming musical reimagines Ebenezer Scrooge as the owner of a mining company town, where his callous greed blinds him to the joys of the season. As a Christmas Eve snowstorm approaches, Scrooge is visited by his deceased business partner and three ghosts who compel him to see life and love anew. Dickens’s classic characters and Parton’s one-of-a-kind songwriting expertise make this the holiday event to share with friends and family.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE @ 11
LIVE @ 11 | Live COVID-19 update coming with B.C.'s top health officials
-
-
-