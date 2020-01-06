Dine Out Vancouver Festival is about community, collaboration, and sharing Vancouver’s culinary story with the world. This annual festival is coming back from January 17th to February 2nd, 2020!

You will find events happening daily from street food, Dim Sum, Coffee and more and over 300 restaurants participating in Brunch, Lunch inner menus priced at $15,$25, $35 and $45 per person. This festival brings together hundreds of chefs, restaurants , wineries, craft breweries, suppliers and 17 days of dining, food-forward events and experience designed to give local and visiting culinary enthusiast the opportunity to taste the best flavours of the city.