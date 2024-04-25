Thomas the Tank Engine is rolling into the station and he’s bringing a bubble bonanza! Day Out With Thomas Bubble Tour is coming and there’s loads of bubble themed games and activities for everyone! Join Thomas the Tank Engine and Sir Topham Hatt for a day full of adventures!

‘Pop’ on board an interactive train ride with Thomas. Enjoy live entertainment, photo opportunities, outdoor games and much more. Visit our Gift Shop with all the exclusive Thomas merchandise.

Day Out With Thomas is returning to the Railway Museum of British Columbia – bring the whole family to take a real train ride with Thomas. Enjoy a day full of fun and create family memories that last forever!