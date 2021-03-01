Advertisement
Dancers of Damelahamid
CTV News Vancouver Published Monday, March 1, 2021 9:35AM PST Last Updated Monday, March 1, 2021 9:39AM PST
Dancers of Damelahamid - March 12-18, 2021
Dancers of Damelahamid present a celebration of Indigenous arts as part of the newly envisioned Coastal
Dance Festival virtual presentation, from March 12-18, 2021. The free, online festival will feature the world
premiere of a new short dance work in honour of the late Elder Margaret Harris by Dancers of
Damelahamid, as well as performances and cultural sharing by many of the festival’s long standing artists,
including the Dakhká Khwáan Dancers, Git Hayetsk Dancers, Git Hoan Dancers, Spakwus Slolem,
'Yisya̱’winux̱w Dancers, Chinook Song Catchers, David Robert Boxley and youth artists, Casey James and
Demetrius Paul. The festival will be available for viewing on Vimeo. Info and details, visit: damelahamid.ca.