Covenant House Vancouver’s Sleep Out: Executive Edition takes place on November 17, 2022.

Business executives, professional leaders and company teams are coming together to give up their beds

for one night to ensure vulnerable youth can sleep safely at Covenant House Vancouver. Sleep Out:

Executive Edition raises funds that allow Covenant House to provide 24/7 care for youth experiencing

homelessness.

Each participant will give up the comforts of their bed for one night to provide many nights of safety at

Covenant House Vancouver. Participants will Sleep Out with nothing more than a piece of cardboard and

a sleeping bag.