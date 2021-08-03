Advertisement
Cops for Cancer
CTV News Vancouver Published Tuesday, August 3, 2021 10:53AM PDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 3, 2021 10:59AM PDT
September 20 - 24
Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley & Tour de Coast 2021 is an exciting annual event where law enforcement
and emergency services personnel cycle across the coast of BC raising money for childhood cancer
research and support services at the Canadian Cancer Society.
While Cops for Cancer Tours will look and feel different this year, our commitment to the childhood cancer
cause has not changed. As we continue to confront the impact of COVID-19, we remain determined to
improve the cancer experience by ensuring children with cancer live longer and have the best possible
quality of life during the pandemic and beyond.
Why? Because the impact of cancer on the life of a child and their family is devastating. Donations made to
the Canadian Cancer Society through Cops for Cancer are used to fund life-saving pediatric cancer
research and caring support programs like Camp Goodtimes to reduce its impact.
Donate today to help us pedal our way to end childhood cancer!