Broadway’s COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America!

This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded

passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran

high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring

friendships.

Don’t miss this breathtaking musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed

by Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, “It takes you to a place you never

want to leave!”

On 9/11, the world stopped.

On 9/12, their stories moved us all.