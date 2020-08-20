ClimbUP for United Way

Virtual 10-day challenge

September 23 - October 3

uwlm.ca/climbUP2020

Are you UP for a new and exciting challenge?

ClimbUP for United Way is a unique 10-day virtual challenge that will have you hiking, running or walking through local trails all in support of our community.

We'll provide the inspiration. You provide the will power! If you are looking for a fun, new way to lift your spirits during these difficult times and re-connect with co-workers, friends and family while staying social with distance, ClimbUP with us!

Participate on your own or as part of team to compete against other local teams for the title of ClimbUP champion!

Get outside, get active and have fun all in support of local families, individuals and those most vulnerable in our community.

Register for this year’s ClimbUP and commit to our 10-day challenge by visiting uwlm.ca/ClimbUP2020 today.