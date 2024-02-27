Welcome, to Climb the Wall – an exhilarating event where the challenge of ascending all 48 storeys of the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre meets the celebration of a Glow in the Dark Party Brunch! Join us on March 24, 2024, for a unique experience that not only pushes your limits but also supports the BC Lung Foundation in its mission to enhance lung health and assist those living with lung disease in our community.

Climbing the wall isn't just about conquering physical heights; it's about raising awareness and funds for crucial lung health initiatives.