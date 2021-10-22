Circle Craft Christmas Market

Vancouver Convention Centre West

November 10 – 14

circlecraftshow.ca

The Circle Craft Christmas Market is a premier showcase of excellence in Canadian craft and design, encompassing traditional, contemporary, one-of-kind, and production works. Since 1972, the show has been a Vancouver tradition for locals and visitors alike It is Western Canada’s largest craft market featuring hundreds of craftspeople and artisans from coast-to-coast. Join us November 10 – 14 at Vancouver Convention Centre West for an experience like no other to connect with our unique craft community. View the artisans and buy tickets at circlecraftshow.ca