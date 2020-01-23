Cipher
Arts Club Theatre Company
February 6 - March 7
After 63 years, the Beacon Hill Body remains a Vancouver Island cold-case murder. Forensic toxicologist
Grace Godard thinks her scientific expertise is leading her close to an answer, closer than anyone has
come before. But when she meets Aqeel Saleemi, a young man with a personal stake in the mystery, their
efforts to crack the case have consequences neither of them imagined. This theatrically innovative and
exhilarating world premiere will keep you on the edge of your seat.