Choir Boy

choir boy
By Tarell Alvin McCraney
A co-production with Canadian Stage
 
January 25–February 25, 2024
 
Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage
 
THE HIT COMING-OF-AGE PLAY THREADED WITH RAPTUROUS GOSPEL HYMNS
Pharus is a senior at the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys, and the proud leader of its legendary gospel choir. The prestigious school is committed to building “strong, ethical Black men,” but conforming to their traditions becomes harder as he learns to accept his identity as a young gay man. Weighing reconciliation and rebellion, Choir Boy, featuring gorgeously sung a cappella hymns, is a love letter from the Academy Award–winning screenwriter of Moonlight to the healing power of music.

