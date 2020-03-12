Carried Away on the Crest of a Wave
CTV News Vancouver Published Thursday, March 12, 2020 2:58PM PDT Last Updated Thursday, March 12, 2020 3:12PM PDT
A BOUNDARY-PUSHING THEATRICAL JOURNEY
Winner of the Governor General’s Literary Award, carried away on the crest of a wave weaves together nine evocative stories about the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, the deadliest in recorded history. The finely drawn characters illustrate the interconnectedness of our experiences, revealing the resonance of this natural disaster around the world and showing a pathway to hope.