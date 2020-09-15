Arts Club Theatre Company

BUFFOON

October 22 - December 6

A CLOWN FINDS LOVE AT THE CIRCUS

Born to circus folk who prefer trapezing over parenting, Felix quickly learns to turn life’s misfortunes into jokes. His longing for family and home is piqued at the tender age of seven, when he falls for an older woman, age eight—an event that kickstarts his journey to becoming a true buffoon. A story of love, loss, and the fate that binds us, Buffoon is a gut-wrenching one-man show that expertly walks the tightrope between hilarity and heartbreak.