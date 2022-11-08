BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Book by Douglas McGrath

Words and Music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil

Music by Arrangement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Orchestrations, Vocal and Incidental Music Arrangements by Steve Sidwell

Canadian Premiere Production

June 8–August 6, 2023

Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage

FEEL THE EARTH MOVE

An undeniable pop phenomenon, Carole King has touched countless lives with her enduring music.

Witness the inspiring true story of King’s rise to stardom—from her teens in a songwriting duo to her

triumph as a solo artist with the chart-busting platinum album Tapestry. This rousing show features

unforgettable classics by King and her contemporaries—“The Locomotion,” “One Fine Day,” “You’ve Lost

That Lovin’ Feeling,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman,” and

many more.