BC Women’s Health Foundation’s Illuminations Luncheon

Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | Biden in State of the Union: U.S. banning Russia from airspace
U.S. President Joe Biden will vow to make Vladimir Putin “pay a price” for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in his first State of the Union address, rallying allies abroad while also outlining his plans at home to fight inflation and the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.
Freeland says Putin's become an international pariah, further sanctions coming
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Canadian government will be imposing more sanctions on the Russian economy 'in the coming days,' intended to choke off the country's ability to further fund its war against Ukraine.
WATCH LIVE | Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine's civilian areas
Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine's second-biggest city and Kyiv's main TV tower in what the country's president called a blatant campaign of terror.
Live updates: Russia being banned from US airspace
President Joe Biden plans two announce that the US is banning Russian planes from its airspace in retaliation for the Ukraine invasion, according to two people familiar with the matter.
What are thermobaric weapons?
Known as vacuum bombs, aerosol bombs, or fuel-air explosives, thermobaric weapons use oxygen from the surrounding air to create massive, high-temperature explosions.
'Wars are won by people who show up': Foreign fighters head to Ukraine
After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a call to arms for any foreigners who wish to help his country fight the Russian invasion, a wave of volunteers have taken up the call – many with little to no military training.
Russian companies sanctioned by Canada include big banks and a diamond mining giant
CTVNews.ca analyzed the financial data of the 32 Russian corporations facing sanctions from Canada after Russia invaded Ukraine, and found that more than half include some of the country's biggest banks.
Former chief of defence staff says Ukraine needs a NATO supported no-fly zone
Canada's former chief of the defence staff says Ukraine needs a NATO supported no-fly zone. If implemented, a no-fly zone would see NATO's military forces directly engaging with Russian planes. That could include shooting at Russian aircraft.
169 'potential graves' found at former northern Alberta residential school
A northern Alberta First Nation says 169 potential graves have been found using ground-penetrating radar at the site of a former residential school.
Vancouver Island
'I just think it's worth the risk': B.C. man quits job as he prepares to fight for Ukraine
A line cook from Powell River, B.C., quit his job and is putting his life on hold to fight Russian troops in war-torn Ukraine.
No new COVID-19 deaths reported on Vancouver Island: Health Ministry
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported across B.C. over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health Tuesday.
Troubled Langford highrise set to reopen under new name
A beleaguered highrise apartment building in Langford, B.C., that was plagued by structural deficiencies has been renamed and is expected to reopen to renters starting in May.
Calgary
'Gong Show': Gondek slams Kenney, claiming government overreach
The provinces mask mandate was lifted Tuesday but it remains in place in facilities the province considers high-risk, including healthcare facilities, long-term care homes, and public transit.
Alberta drops majority of COVID-19 rules, moves to prevent cities from instating own public health measures
Alberta's premier marked the second reopening of the province during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday. At midnight on Tuesday, limits on social gatherings and large venue capacity, school and public masking requirements, and Alberta's mandatory work-from-home order expired.
Calgary European market collecting donations for Ukraine relief
Many employees at southeast Calgary's European Deli and Produce Market are from Ukraine and they say there's a feeling of helplessness and fear watching what's happening in their home country.
Edmonton
Edmonton boy, 10, has head injuries, broken arms after 'incident' on school bus
An Edmonton family is demanding answers after a 10-year-old boy with disabilities was dropped off from school with two broken arms and injuries to his head and face.
-
Premier Jason Kenney has ordered Alberta Health Services officials to explore options for ending vaccine requirements for health-care workers, saying Tuesday that the policy is no longer useful.
Toronto
Are you allowed to refuse to return to in-person work? A lawyer explains
Millions of people have been working from home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you be fired from your job if you refuse to go back into the office?
Naloxone kits to be required at some Ontario workplaces as opioid-related deaths continue to climb
The Ontario government is introducing legislation that will require some workplaces to carry Naloxone kits.
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this week to 'a price we have never seen'
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
Montreal
Judge rejects legal challenge to Quebec's vaccine passport
A Montreal judge has struck down a legal challenge of Quebec’s vaccine passport requirement, ruling it was not in the public’s interest to remove the passport and citing the fact that it will be lifted in a matter of weeks anyway.
Montreal man accused of spreading hate against Jews on far-right blog says it was a 'joke'
A Montreal man accused of fomenting hate against Jews testified in his own defence on Tuesday, arguing that the blog post at the heart of his trial was a 'joke' designed to upset people who are politically correct.
Quebec diner drops poutine from the menu - the word, not the dish - to denounce Putin
The diner Le Roy Jucep, in the small Quebec city of Drummondville, announced on Facebook on Friday that it was calling itself 'the inventor of the fries-cheese-gravy.'
Winnipeg
Division warns of fire at Transcona-area school
The River East Transcona School Division said they have received word of a fire at Westview School.
-
Winnipeg's Ukrainian community collecting tactical gear, medical supplies for civilians defending against Russia
The organizer of a volunteer effort to collect tactical gear, medical supplies and other goods for Ukraine felt helpless and had to do something to support people in her home country defend themselves against Russia’s invasion.
Saskatoon
Sask. RCMP charge 3 people after finding fake ID, credit cards
Three people face multiple charges after two fraud investigations near Maidstone, Sask., according to RCMP.
Refs wanted: COVID-19 and verbal, emotional 'abuse' take toll on Sask. hockey leagues
The Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association has seen a 31 per cent drop in referees — to 185 from 270 — this season compared to two years ago.
Saskatoon police say officer was injured by thrown axe
Saskatoon police say an officer was injured by a man who threw an axe.
Regina
Evraz Place name change not connected to Russian invasion of Ukraine: REAL
Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is planning to announce a new name for Evraz Place.
Wastewater data shows COVID-19 viral levels dropping, but Sask. not in the clear yet: researchers
Wastewater data shows COVID-19 viral levels dropping in four of Saskatchewan’s cities.
City of Regina bracing for another major snow event
The City of Regina has 50 pieces of snow clearing equipment prepared to roll out during a storm expected at the end of this week.
Atlantic
N.S. shooting inquiry: As trio of RCMP officers advanced, killer escaped Portapique
The first three RCMP officers who responded to the Nova Scotia mass shooting walked through darkness toward gunfire and burning homes, but the gunman they pursued continued to kill before slipping away.
Two men arrested after police respond to weapons complaint at Halifax Shopping Centre
Two men have been arrested and police say there is no threat to public safety after a weapons complaint at a popular shopping mall in Halifax.
Two more COVID-19 related deaths reported in N.B. Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
London
Londoners showing support for Ukraine with words, colour and 'sweet' gestures
As the conflict rages on in Ukraine, here thousands of kilometres away, Londoners are showing their support in different ways.
Few London restaurants continue with proof of COVID-19 vaccination
This is the day many Ontario restaurants have been waiting for.
Northern Ontario
'Our whole life is now in a hole': Northern Ont. family loses home to landslide
A family from the Township of Evanturel, a small northern Ontario community near the Quebec border, says it has lost everything after a terrifying landslide this past weekend.
Kitchener
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
Lifting vaccine passport requirement could reduce burden on local businesses
Lifting proof of vaccination in Ontario could take some of the burden off local businesses in Uptown Waterloo.
Transport truck full of glycerin rolls over on 401 on-ramp
The ramp from Hwy 6 south to Hwy 401 westbound near Morriston is closed after a transport truck loaded with glycerin rolled over.