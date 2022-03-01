BC Women’s Health Foundation’s Illuminations Luncheon

On April 7th, 2022 at the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver BC Women’s Health Foundation’s will host their 21st annual Illuminations Luncheon presented by RBC Wealth Management and welcome back their supporters in-person and virtually to improve women’s health through research + innovation. This event brings together business, community, government, and medical research leaders in support of women’s health. Attendees will enjoy a three course lunch and hear from a range of experts on the latest women’s health research happening today. A special highlight of the day will be Keynote Speaker BC Minister of Health & epidemiologist, Dr Bonnie Henry, sharing the importance of research. Funds raised during the Fund-A-Need portion of the program will be directly invested in Catalyst Grant Awards, the only awards in British Columbia that specifically support pilot studies through the Women’s Health Research Institute (WHRI) that would otherwise go unfunded. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to help accelerate change across the full spectrum of women’s health in our province! BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW.