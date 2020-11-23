BC Women’s Health Foundation 50/50 Raffle

November 16 – December 18

bcwhf5050.ca

BC Women’s Health Foundation launched its first online 50/50 Raffle, a fun new way to give in support of women’s health in BC. Ticket sales are open now and will end on Friday, December 18th, at 11:59 p.m. PST.

While no one is untouched by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lasting effects will disproportionately affect women. Proceeds from the BC Women’s Health Foundation 50/50 Raffle will help support the work of the Foundation with efforts such as advocating to increase investments in women’s health research and innovation to keep future generations of women healthy, and ensure we do not lose decades of gender equity advancements.

Buy your tickets for the 50/50 Raffle online today at bcwhf5050.ca.