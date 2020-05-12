BC SPCA

Lock In for Love: Home Edition

May 13 – June 13

Lockin.spca.bc.ca

Make a life-saving difference for animals during the BC SPCA's Lock in for Love: Home Edition. Join animal lovers across British Columbia from May 13 to June 13 to raise urgently needed funds for abused, injured and homeless animals. There are still animals across the province who need our help more than ever during times of crisis, whether it be COVID-19, wildfires, floods or rescuing animals from violent or neglectful situations. Register for free and raise funds at lockin.spca.bc.ca and then join us online on June 13 to celebrate your success!