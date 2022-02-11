Arts Club Theatre Company Kim’s Convenience

Mr. Kim, a Korean shopkeeper, grapples with both a changing neighbourhood landscape and the chasm between him and his second-generation Canadian children. This journey of a fractured but loving family forgiving the past and confronting the future is a nationalclassic. Ins Choi’s hilarious and touching debut play inspired the hit TV show of the same name.

Based on Pacific Theatre’s 2018 production, see it now at Arts Club Theatre Company’s Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage!