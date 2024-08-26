The Artists for Conservation Festival returns to VanDusen Botanical Gardenfrom September 19th to 22nd, with additional programming at Maplewood Conservancy from September 14th to 29th.

Enjoy this multi-day nature-themed arts and culture event that immerses visitors in a cohesive blend of visual art, musical and First Nations cultural performances, art workshops/activities, plein-air sketching, live music, art demos and films. In 2024, the festival returns to VanDusen Botanical Garden in Vancouver (operated by Vancouver Parks Board) as the primary programming base with additional programming at Maplewood Conservancy (operated by Wild Bird Trust of BC). Programming is free (Maplewood Flats Conservancy) or free with standard admission (VanDusen Botanical Garden) with easy access from the street.

Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door at www.artistsforconservation.org or at www.vandusengarden.org.