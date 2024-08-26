VANCOUVER
Our Community

Artists for Conservation Festival

AFC Festival 2024
Share

The Artists for Conservation Festival returns to VanDusen Botanical Gardenfrom September 19th to 22nd, with additional programming at Maplewood Conservancy from September 14th to 29th.

Enjoy this multi-day nature-themed arts and culture event that immerses visitors in a cohesive blend of visual art, musical and First Nations cultural performances, art workshops/activities, plein-air sketching, live music, art demos and films. In 2024, the festival returns to VanDusen Botanical Garden in Vancouver (operated by Vancouver Parks Board) as the primary programming base with additional programming at Maplewood Conservancy (operated by Wild Bird Trust of BC). Programming is free (Maplewood Flats Conservancy) or free with standard admission (VanDusen Botanical Garden) with easy access from the street.

Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door at www.artistsforconservation.org or at www.vandusengarden.org.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION The dark side of frugality: When saving becomes an obsession

Is being frugal pushing you over the edge? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains some of the downsides of obsessive frugality and offers some tips on how to balance frugal living with living your daily life.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Edmonton

Calgary

Lethbridge

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

N.L.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News