The Artists for Conservation Festival is back! The multi-day, nature-themed arts and culture event returns to premiere at VanDusen Botanical Gardens September 23 – 26.

The Festival features leading local and international artists, while highlighting the natural and cultural heritage of Vancouver's Lower Mainland. Enjoy a rich program including one of the world’s top wildlife and nature-themed art exhibits, painting and sculpture demonstrations, birds of prey, musical and cultural performances and more..

Attendance is limited due to COVID-19, so all tickets must be purchased in advance at www.artistsfor conservation.org. You can also take in the virtual art exhibit here.