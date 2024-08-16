VANCOUVER
The legendary Aritzia Warehouse Sale is back. Get 50-90% off the brands you love from Aritzia!

When:                 

Tuesday, August 27th to Saturday, August 31st | 7:00am – 9:00pm

Sunday, September 1st to Monday, September 2nd 9:00am – 7:00pm

Where:               

The Vancouver Convention Centre - West

1055 Canada Place

Vancouver, BC

