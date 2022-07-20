Two stages, three days… and the best views in the city!

Ambleside Music Festival takes place at Ambleside Park in West Vancouver, August 12-14, 2022, and will feature headliners including The Offspring, Mother Mother, Marianas Trench and Walk Off The Earth followed by an exciting lineup of music acts such as Charlotte Cardin, Grandson, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Jon and Roy, Ria Mae, Tokyo Police Club, Scott Helman, Valley, Hannah Georgas, The Blue Stones and Virginia To Vegas while also featuring Aiden Ayers, Cartel Madras, The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer, Jesse Roper, Texas King, The Darcys, Little Destroyer and Tim Atlas and more!

Music enthusiasts and festival lovers will enjoy two stages with a curated line-up, VIP experience packages, and elevated food and beverage vendors under the warm Vancouver sunshine.

Single Day and 3-Day Passes still available.Buy yours at amblesidefestival.com!