The 92nd National Bank Stanley Park Open returns to Vancouver from July 5th to 21st, presented by Tennis BC!

Held at the Stanley Park tennis courts overlooking Vancouver’s famed English Bay, the event boasts an array of age categories and levels. From first-time competitors to local tennis heroes, juniors to adults, and international competitors, there is an event for everyone!

Join Tennis BC to celebrate this beloved sport in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere throughout the month of July. PLUS – this year, NSBPO is offering a new National Bank Player Lounge for players to relax and hang out in between games!

For more information and to check out the latest NBSPO merchandise, click here!

