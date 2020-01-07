28th Annual Wellness Show: Life in Balance

February 1 & 2

Vancouver Convention Centre West

thewellnessshow.com

For the past 28 years, The Wellness Show has been a leader in keeping Lower Mainland residents healthy. The 2020 Wellness Show takes place February 1 and 2 at the Vancouver Convention Centre, and includes more than 250 exhibitors, 100+ speakers, cooking and fitness demonstrations, all with the goal of helping Vancouverites achieve their healthiest, most holistic selves.

The show includes exhibitors, speakers and demonstrations on a diverse range of health and wellness topics, including nutrition, exercise, beauty, healthy aging, alternative and holistic therapies, mental well-being, healthy kids and green living, all under one roof, and for one low ticket price.

There’s always lots to see, do and eat at The Wellness Show!

The Wellness Show opens its doors from 10 am to 7 pm on Saturday, February 1, and 10 am to 6 pm on Sunday, February 2, 2020. The show takes place at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (look for the big Globe), 1055 Canada Pl, Vancouverin downtown Vancouver. Tickets are $14.50 General Admission, $12.50 Seniors 65+ / Students with valid ID, $6.00 Children (5 and under free), and $20.00 2 – day, all access pass. Tickets are available online at thewellnessshow.com, or at the door (cash only).