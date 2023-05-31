2023 Seafood Festival

The 15th Annual BC Seafood Festival Returns Atop Mount Washington.

Three days of events with an all-star lineup of chefs with over twenty sea-foodie events that invites

attendees to taste the bounty of the Pacific Ocean.

Top events include a gala, kitchen party, happy hours, masterclasses and friendly competitions, view the

schedule here . Musical performances by The Whiskeydicks; Boondock; Time Well Wasted; and the Jeff

Drummond Group.