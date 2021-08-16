The best part of summer is back!

The PNE is honoured to be able to host their 111th annual Fair. It will be a reduced capacity event with a

more limited scope that still delivers all the FUNdamentals you know and love.

They’ve got all your favourite can’t miss shows and attractions, including the SuperDogs, live music on the

Revel District Stage, animal displays, plus BCAA ToonCity, Safeway Cooking Stage, MarketPlace,

Prize Home display suite, rides, games, and all the Fair food you can eat!

Also back by popular demand: The West Coast Lumberjack Show, For the Love of Drag show, PNE Pep

Band, and Electric Fire – the nightly pyro musical finale.

Please note that the 2021 PNE Fair will operate with reduced capacity, under all applicable Provincial

Health Office orders, with the health and safety of guests as the primary focus.

Visit the PNE Fair August 21 to September 6 (closed August 23 & August 30) from 11am – 11pm. Tickets

are limited due to capacity, so book them in advance at www.ticketleader.ca

Make sure you stop and smell the flowers and take a photo at our Fleurs de Villes floral frame pop up,

created by Adele Rae Floral Art & Design.