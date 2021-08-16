Advertisement
2021 PNE Fair
CTV News Vancouver Published Monday, August 16, 2021 11:10AM PDT Last Updated Monday, August 16, 2021 11:15AM PDT
The best part of summer is back!
The PNE is honoured to be able to host their 111th annual Fair. It will be a reduced capacity event with a
more limited scope that still delivers all the FUNdamentals you know and love.
They’ve got all your favourite can’t miss shows and attractions, including the SuperDogs, live music on the
Revel District Stage, animal displays, plus BCAA ToonCity, Safeway Cooking Stage, MarketPlace,
Prize Home display suite, rides, games, and all the Fair food you can eat!
Also back by popular demand: The West Coast Lumberjack Show, For the Love of Drag show, PNE Pep
Band, and Electric Fire – the nightly pyro musical finale.
Please note that the 2021 PNE Fair will operate with reduced capacity, under all applicable Provincial
Health Office orders, with the health and safety of guests as the primary focus.
Visit the PNE Fair August 21 to September 6 (closed August 23 & August 30) from 11am – 11pm. Tickets
are limited due to capacity, so book them in advance at www.ticketleader.ca
Make sure you stop and smell the flowers and take a photo at our Fleurs de Villes floral frame pop up,
created by Adele Rae Floral Art & Design.
