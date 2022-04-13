Dancers of Damelahamid celebrates the 15th annual Coastal Dance Festival, showcasing Indigenous stories, song, and dance from across Canada and around the world, April 20-24, 2022 at the Anvil Centre in New Westminster. This year’s festival will participate in Canada’s yearlong Nordic Bridges initiative, fostering cultural exchange between Canada and the Nordic region through the multidisciplinary presentation of contemporary art, culture and ideas. To honour the festival’s milestone anniversary, Dancers of Damelahamid will also create a short documentary available online this summer, sharing stories about its community of dancers and highlighting themes of cultural revitalization and resiliency. Tickets from $25. For more information on the festival and Dancers of Damelahamid’s documentary film premiere, visit damelahamid.ca