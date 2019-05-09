The battle of otter versus koi that started in November of last year may finally come to an end today, with the pond at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden finally being re-stocked with hundreds of the ornamental fish.

More than 300 juvenile koi had to be rescued from the pond in November after a wayward river otter wreaked havoc in the garden, feasting on prized koi fish for several weeks as staff tried to trap the animal.

The situation, dubbed #OtterWatch2018 online, also sparked a tongue-in-cheek debate with some people declaring themselves #TeamOtter, and others, #TeamKoi.

But for staff at the garden, the situation has been serious and sad. Some of the 11 adult fish that were killed were decades old.

The surviving fish rescued from the pond have been in the care of the Vancouver Aquarium for the past few months.

The Park Board says some adult koi have also been donated to the pond from Nitobe Memorial Garden at UBC. Those fish are already in the pond.

As for the rogue otter that caused so many problems, it was never caught.

Park Board staff have "otter-proofed" the garden, sealing off entrances in hopes of ensuring pesky predators can’t return.

