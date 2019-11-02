

Jen St. Denis, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Staff at the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden moved quickly to rescue koi fish from the garden's pond after an otter was once again seen in the pond and three dead koi were found nearby.

Staff have set a live trap and lowered the water level in the pond to remove six big koi and 74 smaller koi, which the park board said are being "temporarily housed off-site." The garden pond is closed today, but the park board says staff hope to be able to refill the pond in the next 48 hours and reopen the pond.

An otter wreaked havoc at the pond last fall as it stalked koi and killed nearly a dozen fish. Efforts to catch the otter were not successful, but garden and park board staff made changes to places where the otter could get in or out. After the ordeal, garden staff introduced more koi to the pond, including some baby fish.

Koi have special significance in Chinese culture, embodying "good luck, abundance and perseverance," according to the park boad.

The otter's adventures in 2018 became a social media sensation, with some people rooting for the otter and others supporting the koi.