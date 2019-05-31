The latest Crown witness to take the stand in the trial of a man accused of killing an Abbotsford police officer has testified about hearing shots and seeing a man with a gun.

Oscar Arfmann, 67, is charged with first degree murder in the death of Const. John Davidson. Arfmann has pleaded not guilty.

Witness Steven Vanderveen told the court he stopped for lunch at a shopping complex on Mount Lehman Road on Nov. 6, 2017. He testified Friday that he heard two shots while getting out of his vehicle, and saw a man carrying a gun.

Vanderveen told the court he only saw the man from the back, and described seeing grey hair coming out from under a black hat, and the long barrel of a firearm.

Vanderveen testified he initially hid around the corner of a fast food restaurant and watched as a black Mustang, which had been blocked by a blue pickup truck, maneuvered out of a parking stall and hopped a curb.

He told the court he jotted down the licence plate number of the Mustang and then went inside the restaurant, where an employee was on the phone with a 911 call taker.

Vanderveen testified he relayed the number to the dispatcher, and then heard two more shots coming from the direction of the strip mall parking lot.

In cross examination, Vanderveen testified he did not see the man’s face or hear him say anything.

Earlier this week, the court heard testimony from a car dealership employee and general manager, who told the court they had recognized the Mustang as a car that had been stolen from their lot days before the shooting, and police were called.

The employee, Corey Thomas, testified he drove his blue Ford F-150 to the shopping complex and boxed in the Mustang so it could not move. He then testified he was confronted by Arfmann.

“He told me to 'move that piece of shit,'" Thomas told the court.

Thomas said he then told Arfmann that police were on their way.

"I’ll show you what I have in store for the police," Arfmann said, according to Thomas’ testimony.

In its opening statement, the Crown said Davidson was the first officer to arrive on scene and was shot twice from behind.

None of the allegations have yet been proven in court.

