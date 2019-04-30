

Meagan Gill





The one and only Oprah Winfrey will be making a stop in Vancouver as part of a multi-city Canadian tour this summer.

Oprah Winfrey Presents: Your Path Made Clear (Discovering Your Life’s Direction and Purpose) will be taking place at Rogers Arena on June 24.

The tour is inspired by her latest New York Times bestseller The Path Made Clear. The TV icon and activist will sit down with motivational figures featured in the book for an in-depth conversation. Those special guests will be revealed at a later date. She will share her wisdom and guidance with audiences as well as the tools she uses to live her best life.

The tour kicks off in Toronto on June 14 and she will then make her way across the country.

All tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 3 on Live Nation at 10 a.m.

Oprah Winfrey Canadian tour