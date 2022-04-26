Opposition piles on after B.C. premier drops F-bomb during question period
The day after Premier John Horgan uttered an expletive during a heated exchange with the opposition in the B.C. legislature, the criticism continues from Liberal house leader Todd Stone.
“I was astounded to actually see a sitting premier of British Columbia, who was so agitated by what were very relevant and important questions, resort to using an F-bomb,” said Stone, who called the outburst unbecoming of the office that Horgan holds.
The expletive came during a tense back and forth about B.C.’s family doctor shortage.
“Those are important questions that the premier of British Columbia has a responsibility to answer, and it is our job as the official opposition to ask those tough questions. And to expect that when we do so, we’re going to get thoughtful responses, not F-bombs hurled at us,” said Stone.
The outburst was again raised during Tuesday morning’s sitting of the legislature, with Speaker Raj Chouhan saying: “Yesterday toward the end of oral question period, the level of decorum in this house declined to a level that has not been seen in the current parliament.”
University of the Fraser Valley political science professor Hamish Telford wasn’t shocked by the expletive, pointing out Horgan is known to have a bit of a temper.
“Busy, successful people tend to be impatient and short tempered, that’s just the way they are wired. But they conceal it most of the time in public, they’re putting on an act for us. But sometimes they slip,” said Telford.
He says while most people occasionally swear at work, they aren’t the premier of the province, and there aren’t TV cameras trained on them, adding, “So he got caught this time, and here we are talking about it.”
Telford doubts the opposition can make political hay out of the F-bomb alone, but added the issue that sparked it, B.C.’s family doctor shortage, is an important one.
“The topic was legitimate, and the government needs to be pressed on it,” he said. “And that’s where I think the public wants the politicians to focus, on real, serious problems, not minor verbal slips.”
Horgan later apologized in the legislature and sent a tweet suggesting if his mother were still alive, she would have washed his mouth out with soap. But Stone says ending the debate on the crisis in primary care with an expletive was no laughing matter.
“To have the premier respond the way he did in the heat of the moment, and then to make jokes about it after the fact to try to get himself off the hot seat, I think reflected a moment and a day where the premier of British Columbia was nowhere near his finest,” said Stone, adding “We hope to never see that again.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Rolling Thunder': What to know about the Ottawa motorcycle convoy
A convoy of motorcycle riders dubbed 'Rolling Thunder' is set to arrive in Ottawa this weekend for a rally on Parliament Hill. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what to know about the demonstration.
Police investigating medically-assisted death of B.C. woman
Police in Abbotsford, B.C. confirm they are investigating the medically-assisted death of a 61-year-old woman whose daughters say should not have been approved for the procedure based on the state of her mental health at the time.
Putin gets what he didn't want: Ukraine army closer to West
The longer Ukraine's army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. The list of arms flowing to Ukraine includes new American battlefield aerial drones and the most modern U.S. and Canadian artillery, anti-tank weapons from Norway and others, armoured vehicles and anti-ship missiles from Britain.
Royal tour of Canada: Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary revealed
Preparations are well underway for Canadians to welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to Canada for a three-day, travel-filled visit happening May 17-19. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know so far about the royal tour.
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
Canada seeking new powers to seize, share proceeds of sanctioned assets
The federal government is looking to give itself new powers to seize and sell off already sanctioned assets from foreign entities, and use the proceeds to help rebuild impacted countries and compensate victims.
Canada donates equivalent of over 100M doses to COVAX, inching closer to 2022 target
Canada has donated the equivalent of more than 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX, the vaccine sharing alliance, as international groups call for distribution help.
Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health
A forensic psychologist testified Tuesday that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, as the civil lawsuit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to wallow in the couple's personal issues.
Vancouver Island
-
103-year-old B.C. man walking 103 laps around care home to fundraise for Ukraine
John Hillman, who is a veteran of the Second World War, will be walking 103 laps around his care home to celebrate 103 years on the Earth.
-
NASA 'hopes to benefit' from B.C. electric seaplane flight
The U.S. space agency NASA is looking to a B.C.-based seaplane operator in its quest to develop sustainable electric propulsion technology for aircraft.
-
RCMP seek videos and witnesses of protest that blocked highway in Langford
Mounties in the West Shore are asking for anyone who witnessed a recent protest on the Trans-Canada Highway, or who may have video footage of the day, to come forward and speak with police.
Calgary
-
Tax relief or transit improvements? Calgarians and councillors have ideas for city's
The City of Calgary has an extra $147 million and council will decide what to do with it.
-
'One of a kind and irreplaceable': Friends identify pilot killed in crash west of Calgary
Friends of a 45-year-old aviation enthusiast have identified him as the pilot killed in a crash west of Calgary on Friday.
-
Vulnerable Calgarian attacked in 'hate-motivated' assault, police seek suspects
Police said the victim suffered injuries to his ribs and face after he was thrown to the ground and kicked multiple times.
Edmonton
-
Pigeon Lake teen stabbed in school library over $10 dispute, his mom says
A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed in the library of his school south of Edmonton was attacked over a $10 dispute, his mother tells CTV News Edmonton.
-
Senior shoved onto Edmonton LRT tracks in 'violent unprovoked assault'
A 78-year-old woman was hospitalized Monday night after she was pushed onto LRT tracks, and police released images of the man they believe is responsible for the random attack.
-
'A truly beautiful soul': Alberta country artist Shane Yellowbird dies at age 42
Shane Yellowbird, the Cree country singer from Maskwacis, Alta., has died.
Toronto
-
Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
-
Ontario man has $15,000 insurance claim denied due to working as food delivery driver
An Ontario man says his $15,000 insurance claim was denied after a stolen vehicle crashed into him because he was working occasionally for a food delivery service.
-
Video shows aftermath of stabbing outside Mississauga school
A 15-year-old male is in custody after two students were injured in a stabbing on the grounds of a Mississauga high school on Tuesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say.
Montreal
-
Quebec rolls back proposal forcing English CEGEP students into three French-language classes
Under a new amendment, English-speaking CEGEP students won't be made to take three core college classes in French, but will only need to take three French classes focused on the language itself.
-
New Canadian Party of Quebec promises 'progressive, federalist' choice
The Canadian Party of Quebec (CaPQ), founded by members of the Exploratory Committee on Political Options, says it is seeking to provide a 'progressive, rights-centred, federalist option' in the upcoming election.
-
Trial of Quebec City Halloween sword attack suspect delayed for second time by COVID-19
The trial of the man accused of killing two people and injuring five others with a sword, Carl Girouard, on Halloween night 2020 in Old Quebec has once again been halted due to COVID-19.
Winnipeg
-
Swoop to suspend service between Winnipeg and Toronto
Low fare airline Swoop said it is suspending flights between Winnipeg and Toronto, citing the aviation industry’s labour shortage as a factor.
-
Manitoba government ran focus groups on planned education reform before backing down
Recently released documents show that just before the Manitoba government scrapped its education reform plans last year, it was told by a public opinion research company that people were leery of the proposals.
-
Province issues flood warning for portions of Assiniboine River
The province has issued a flood warning for the Assiniboine River from St. Lazare to Griswold. Man.
Saskatoon
-
'We haven't given up hope': Spring runoff complicates search for Sask. boy
Rising water levels due to the annual spring runoff is complicating the search for a missing Saskatchewan boy.
-
Saskatoon Police seize cash, drugs following investigation
A 32-year-old man accused of trafficking methamphetamine is facing a number of charges, according to police.
-
Saskatoon city council extends temporary downtown shelter lease
City council has voted to extend the lease for the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s downtown wellness centre until June 15.
Regina
-
'An apology on our own treaty land': FSIN calls for Pope to visit Sask. residential schools
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) called on the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) to arrange for the July 2022 Papal visit to include one of the Saskatchewan residential school grave sites, in a news release Tuesday.
-
Sask. residents aged 50+ now eligible for second COVID-19 booster shot
Saskatchewan residents 50 years and older are now eligible to receive their second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
'We haven't given up hope': Spring runoff complicates search for Sask. boy
Rising water levels due to the annual spring runoff is complicating the search for a missing Saskatchewan boy.
Atlantic
-
Police seek four suspects in fatal Moncton shooting; 18-year-old victim identified
Police are looking for four suspects after an 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Moncton, N.B., Monday.
-
New Brunswick reports six new deaths related to COVID-19, drop in cases Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting six more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
'Feel the energy': Cruise ships return to Halifax for the first time in two years
For the first time in over two years, cruise ships have docked in Halifax Harbour.
London
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 leads to careless driving charge for 22-year-old
A 22-year-old driver has been charged with careless driving following a collision involving four transport trucks in a construction zone along Highway 401.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woodstock mayor Trevor Birtch facing additional criminal charges
London police announced Tuesday that Trevor Birtch is facing new charges in relation to an ongoing sexual assault investigation.
-
Driver identified in fatal vehicle collision in Elgin County
OPP have identified the person who died following a fatal vehicle collision in Elgin County last Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
New paintball business opening in Sudbury
Nickel City Paintball is set to open in June, giving all paintball lovers in the north a chance to play locally.
-
Search is on for three suspects in vandalism of Ukrainian building in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury Police are searching for three suspects in connection with damage done to the Ukrainian National Federation building last week.
-
Sudbury police investigating after RV set on fire
Sudbury police say they are searching for two teens and the owner of an RV in the city's Chelmsford area after it was set on fire early Tuesday morning.
Kitchener
-
Four men wanted for southwestern Ontario murders on new Canada’s most-wanted list
Four of 25 suspects named to a new Canada-wide most-wanted list are accused of committing murders in southwestern Ontario.
-
Here's the latest on changing child care costs in Waterloo region
Local parents say they’re looking forward to the lower child care costs promised by the federal and provincial governments in March. But local child care operators are still waiting to hear more details on how the program will roll out.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woodstock mayor Trevor Birtch facing additional criminal charges
London police announced Tuesday that Trevor Birtch is facing new charges in relation to an ongoing sexual assault investigation.