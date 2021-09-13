Opponents protest launch of B.C.'s vaccine card system outside Vancouver city hall

VANCOUVER -

Opponents of B.C.'s vaccine card system once again gathered outside Vancouver city hall on Monday, hours after the proof-of-vaccination requirement came into effect.

Dozens of people met outside the building in the early afternoon, some carrying signs reading "No Medical Apartheid" and "My Body, My Choice" to protest the provincial health officer order barring unvaccinated individuals from non-essential activities such as dining in at restaurants and going to the movies.

The crowd was a fraction of the size of an initial protest against the vaccine card that saw thousands crowd around Vancouver General Hospital, but had a similar number of attendees to a second demonstration held last Wednesday.

Organizers of the so-called "National Health Freedom Movement," which is behind several simultaneous protests planned across the country on Monday, described the event as a silent vigil to honour those affected by measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Participants were encouraged to bring flowers, pictures, cards and letters, and to share stories of loss.

Earlier on Monday, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau announced that his party, if re-elected, would make it a crime to block access to buildings that provide health-care services or to intimidate the employees who work in those settings.

“To know that a nurse, going into a late shift, crossing a parking lot, might be afraid that there’s going to be someone there to spit on her or shout obscenities at her – that’s not OK,” Trudeau said during a campaign stop in Vancouver.

The protestors have claimed to support health-care workers who don't want to be vaccinated, but the overwhelming reaction from those within the industry has been scathing.

Following a previous demonstration, a worker at Kelowna General Hospital went as far as to describe a protest in her city as a "disgusting, misguided display of disrespect and ignorance."

Christina Gower, a psychiatric nurse in Vancouver, told CTV News watching the protest felt like a "slap in the face," and said morale was already an issue with workers stretched thin dealing with the influx of patients during the fourth wave.

Health Minister Adrian Dix called the protests one of the most frustrating challenges facing officials at this stage in the pandemic.

"Talking to health-care workers who are dealing with the reality of this situation in our public hospitals in and around the province, it is a time of very, very high risk for COVID-19 for anyone who's unvaccinated. We see this in the numbers. They are staggering," Dix said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Monday.

"And it's not like people who are demonstrating are also saying, 'Well, we're concerned about vaccination but we're taking care to be masked and so on.' Their approach is not, I think, the right approach."

Still, he said his approach and that of other health officials is to "continue to be positive," and called the new B.C. Vaccine Card a positive response.

He said it's a way to allow people to do the things they couldn't earlier in the pandemic, for example. Those who aren't vaccinated will just have to wait.

This is a developing story and will be updated.