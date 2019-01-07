

CTV Vancouver





Operations at a copper and gold mine in central B.C. have been suspended, Imperial Metals says.

The update on the Mount Polley mine was announced in a statement posted online Monday. The B.C.-based company said the decision to halt work at the open pit mine was prompted by the declining price of copper.

"Full operations will resume once the economics of mining at Mount Polley improve," Imperial Metals said.

Environmental monitoring will continue through the suspension.

The mine located northeast of Williams Lake was the site of an environmental disaster in 2014.

A tailings pond was breached, releasing 24 million cubic metres of mining waste and slurry into Hazeltine Creek and Polley Lake.

No charges were laid – a decision B.C.'s premier called "disturbing" – but three people face allegations of negligence or unprofessional conduct from B.C.'s regulatory body for engineers.

Disciplinary hearings for Laura Fidel, Todd Martin and Stephen Rice are expected to occur this year. If the allegations are proven, the engineers could face suspension or fines.