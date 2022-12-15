Operation Red Nose volunteer struck by alleged drunk driver in northern B.C.

Mounties are reminding people about the dangers of driving under the influence after a volunteer with Operation Red Nose was struck by an alleged drunk driver in Prince George, B.C., earlier this week.

In a news release, Prince George RCMP said officers were called to the intersection of Weisbrod and Dagg roads shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, after receiving a report of a collision between two vehicles.

When Mounties arrived on scene, witnesses told them a blue pickup truck had driven through the stop sign and collided with a red pickup truck.

"The red pickup truck was being driven by an Operation Red Nose volunteer at the time of the incident," said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper in the release. "Thankfully, no one suffered serious injury in the collision."

Operation Red Nose is a driving service where volunteers offer people a safe ride home during the holiday season.

Police said the 20-year-old driver of the blue pickup truck was showing signs of being impaired by alcohol and officers began an impaired driving investigation.

The driver was subsequently issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and will have his vehicle impounded for 30 days. He was also issued a violation ticket for driving contrary to his licensing restrictions.

"There's no excuse to drink and drive," said ICBC road safety coordinator Doug Mac Donald. "If your celebrations involve alcohol, please plan ahead for a safe ride home — arrange a designated driver, call a taxi, take transit or use Operation Red Nose."