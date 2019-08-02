

An investigative team has been formed to look into all reports of suspicious vehicles and possible sightings of men believed to be Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, Ontario police announced Friday.

The Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release they've received "numerous reports" across the province, but say that can't confirm any of the sightings so far.

The investigative team, which will continue to follow up on tips, will run under the direction of Det. Insp. Matt Watson of the criminal investigation branch.

"Members of the public should be vigilant of their personal safety at all time," OPP's news release said. "These two suspects are considered dangerous. If observed, do not approach them and call police immediately."

OPP said they received a tip Wednesday morning about a "suspicious" white car driving through a construction zone on Highway 11 in the small community of Kapuskasing.

Acting Staff Sgt. Shona Camirand told CTV News the witness believed the occupants of the vehicle resembled 19-year-old McLeod and 18-year-old Schmegelsky, who are suspects in three deaths in northern B.C.

However, police say the car hasn't been located and probably isn't related to the accused killers.

Kapuskasing is about a 2,400-kilometre drive from Gillam, Man., which is the last place authorities have conclusively determined McLeod and Schmegelsky were seen since fleeing B.C. last month.

A burned out vehicle they had been driving was found about 55 kilometres outside town, near the Fox Lake Cree Nation, on July 24.

On Wednesday, police announced they were paring down their search effort in Manitoba after spending more than a week scouring the province for the two teens. On Friday, officials in Gillam are expected to host a town hall with the mayor and RCMP officers to answer residents' questions and concerns.